(WIVB) – The next time you step on one of your kids’ Legos and are tempted to throw them all away- Lego has a new way for you to recycle them.

The program is called Lego Replay.

All you have to do is grab your box of unwanted toy bricks and ship it off.

Lego’s partner “Give Back Box” steams and cleans the bricks and puts them into brand new boxes to be distributed to children’s non-profits across the U.S.

You’ll also get paid for them.

Click here for more information.