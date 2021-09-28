Top Halloween costumes for 2021

(NEWS10)- An estimated $10.14 billion will be spent on Halloween-related goods this year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). They said more Americans are planning on participating in spooky festivities in 2021 than they were last year. Nearly half (46%) plan on getting costumed up.

An estimated $3.32 billion will be spent on costumes alone. Superheroes top the NRF’s list of most popular costumes for kids. More traditional costumes top the list for adults and pets.

“Americans plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as bringing in Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, décor, and other items ahead of this important holiday.”

Top 10 kids costumes

Spiderman Princess Batman Superhero Witch Ghost Pumpkin Superman Zombie Avengers character

Top 10 adult costumes

Witch Vampire Ghost Cat Pirate Batman Zombie Superman/The Joker Spiderman/Dracula Avenger character

Top 10 pet costumes

Pumpkin Hot dog Superhero/Cat Bumblebee Ghost Bat Lion Dog/Witch Devil/Pirate Batman

To estimate what Americans would be spending on Halloween this year and the ways they plan to celebrate, the NRF surveyed 8,061 consumers from September 1-8, with the help of Prosper Insights & Analytics. The survey also found that 45% of consumers plan to start shopping in September, and 39% the first two weeks in October.