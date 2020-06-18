Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Lancaster

Live Now
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Lancaster.

The New York Lottery says the ticket was purchased at the Tops Xpress store at 470 Aurora St. It’s worth $15,049.

Three other top prize-winning tickets were sold in Jamaica, Lake Grove and the Bronx.

The winning numbers in the June 17 drawing are 2-20-21-24-37.

Drawings are held every night at 11:21 p.m. Winning tickets can be cashed within a year of the drawing.

