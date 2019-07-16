11 lost hikers located in Chautauqua County

Eleven lost hikers were located in the Town of Arkwright Monday night after they became lost for about four and a half hours.

The group of hikers- two adults and nine youths ages four to 19- were located by a Chautauqua County Sheriff K9 following a search of a wooded area.

Two individuals had minor injuries and were treated on the scene before being taken to Brook Hospital.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The sheriff’s road patrol, Cassadega Fire Department, New York State Forest Rangers, members of the C.A.S.T. team contributed to the search.