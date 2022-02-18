12-year-old adopts pair of penguins from Aquarium of Niagara, has raised $7K for penguin conservation

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Aquarium of Niagara’s Aquaparent program is allowing people to adopt an animal and give back to conservation efforts at the same time.

Wyatt Herschell has loved penguins for longer than he can remember.

“First time I ever saw penguins at the Pittsburgh Zoo down here I saw the penguins and I was up against the glass for an hour,” Wyatt said.

Every year since Wyatt turned seven, his mom Cheri holds his birthday party at the National Aviary.

“So I suggested for his birthday party that if people wanted to bring a small donation in addition to the gift, and it was actually his suggestion, he said, ‘Mommy I don’t need any more toys, why don’t we just ask for money for the penguins?'” said Cheri.

Wyatt and Cheri have adopted 14 penguins from around the country adding one from Niagara Falls to the list as a Valentine’s gift.

Wyatt adopted two penguins through the Aquaparent program.

The aquarium also offers other animals to adopt including sea lions, seals, and some of their fish.

“Our recent adopt-an-animal program was geared around couples of penguins, they were paired bonds, and we were able to provide an opportunity for him to adopt not only one but two of our penguins together in the combined effort of $7,000 being raised for the advocacy of aquatic birds,” said President and CEO Gary Siddall. “That’s absolutely incredible and we’re so proud to be part of even that small moment.”

Adopting an animal is easy, with the aquarium handling all the care.

Wyatt’s penguins are named Nino and DJ.

“I guess I just love their cuteness and the way they waddle,” Wyatt said.

Last year, Wyatt was recognized as the youngest member of the National Aviary’s donor society after raising $1,200 in 2021 alone.

Cheri said they’ve visited the Aquarium of Niagara several times and are familiar with the penguins.

“I was happy for the opportunity to be able to support a pair of penguins and also add a little bit to Wyatt’s collection of stuffed penguins which has grown considerably over the years.”

Anyone interested in adopting an animal can head to the aquarium’s website.