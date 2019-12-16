13-year-old girl raises more than $650 for Oishei Children’s Hospital with comfortable fundraiser

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local 13-year-old raised $658 for Oishei Children’s Hospital after putting together a unique fundraiser at her school.

Kendra Niewczyk came up with the idea for a pajama day at Orchard Park Middle School. Every student who wanted to wear pjs to school last Friday, donated $1. This was the second year the 7th grader ran the fundraiser at. Last year she raised about $1,300 for the cause. And two years ago, she collected $100 for the hospital with a lemonade stand.







Kendra’s mother is a nurse manager at the hospital. Last year she told Channel 4, “I see a lot of sick kids, and they go through tough times, so they could use some support around the holidays.”

Kendra will buy Tim Hortons gift cards with the money she raised. The gift cards will go to families with children in the NICU.

Way to go, Kendra!