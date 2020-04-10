1,624 total positive COVID cases, 61 deaths in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–

April 12, 4:41 p.m.

Erie County is now reporting an additional 66 confirmed cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the county’s total count to 1,624. Four more people have died due to the virus raising that total to 61.

479 people have recovered.

April 11, 2:52 p.m.

Erie County is reporting 52 additional cases of coronavirus Saturday. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a press conference that positive cases have risen to 1,558.

227 are hospitalized and 121 are currently in ICU. No further deaths are reported at this time.

April 10, 8:10 p.m.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reports Friday night positive cases have risen to 1,506.

57 people have died from COVID-19. More than 1,000 cases are active and 430 people have recovered.

April 10, 2 p.m.

The Erie County Health Department is reporting a total of 1,498 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Virus related deaths in the county still stand at 53 as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Officials are updating its protocol for COVID-19 through the Public Health Lab.

Epidemiologists are currently prioritizing testing for the following people:

Symptomatic hospital and community healthcare workers (HCWs)

Symptomatic EMT, Fire, Police, and DOCCs personnel

Symptomatic household and significant other contacts of hospital and community HCWs

Symptomatic hospital and community medical facility staff

Symptomatic patients receiving dialysis or infusion therapy.

At this time, the Erie County Department of Health says a testing request does not need to come from a healthcare provider.

The department is urging anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms to contact their physician for medical advice and how to manage symptoms.

Department of Health staff will also be at the Broadway Market on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon distributing free Narcan kits to anyone who needs them.

