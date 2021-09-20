16-year-old pleads guilty to assault charges for injuring officers while trying to avoid arrest

(WIVB) – A 16-year-old boy from Buffalo has pleaded guilty to assault charges for injuring police officers while trying to avoid being arrested in a stolen vehicle.

The teen’s name is not being released due to his age. He pleaded guilty on Friday to assault on a police officer and two counts of second degree assault, the highest charges in the indictment against him.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, a Buffalo Police officer saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a North Buffalo residence earlier that day at a Bailey Avenue gas station. The teen was in the driver’s seat when officers approached the vehicle. He refused to exit when asked and put the vehicle in reverse, hitting a police officer with the open passenger side door. The teen then tried to flee police in the vehicle, swerving into another car which hit a police vehicle.

The teen ran off after crashing the stolen vehicle into a parked car at Peach and Best Streets. Two other officers were injured while chasing the teen and putting him under arrest.

All of the officers were treated at ECMC for their injuries. The police lieutenant who was hit by the car door continues to recover from her injuries.

The teen faces up to four years in prison when he’s sentenced as a youthful offender on Nov. 3.

He remains held on $50,000 bail at the Erie County Youth Services Center.