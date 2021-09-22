16-year-old Rochester boy pleads guilty to all charges in June crash that injured Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old boy from Rochester has pleaded guilty to two charges in a crash that injured a Buffalo Police officer in June.

The adolescent offender pleaded guilty to all counts in the indictment against him: assault on a police office and second degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, on June 3, an officer responded to a call of four people in a vehicle with a gun at Crossman Avenue and Heminway Street. The officer approached a vehicle matching the description on Genesee Street, at which point the 16-year-old drove away toward Cheektowaga.

The teen drove through Mount Calvary Cemetery, crossed onto Harlem Road and crashed into two vehicles and a utility pole near Mafalda Drive. The utility pole fell and crashed through the front windshield of the Buffalo Police vehicle, seriously injuring Office Jonathan Negron. Negron was hospitalized for several weeks with serious head and spinal injuries and continues to recover.

After the crash, the 16-year-old and three other people ran from the vehicle and were taken into custody. No weapons were found in the vehicle or the surrounding area.

“Instead of stopping the vehicle to allow police to investigate, this adolescent offender sped off through Buffalo and Cheektowaga, putting the lives of everyone on those streets in danger,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “His reckless actions caused serious injuries to a Buffalo Police officer who could have been killed by the impact of that crash.”

The 16-year-old remains in the Erie County Youth Service Center and faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced Oct. 28.

A press release from the Erie County DA’s Office did not include the teen’s name.