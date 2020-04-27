2020 Ken-Ton grads have been getting special surprises through the Adopt a Grad project

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Maddie Fox is a senior at Kenmore East High School, she got a bucket of gift cards, candy, and other goodies through the Adopt A Ken-Ton High School 2020 Graduate project.

“Don’t let this time slip through your Butterfingers,” she reads a poem included in the basket. “Set a new Target, keep reaching for the Starbucks, and the Milky Way, and don’t forget to adore you to pieces. We hope you got a few Snickers reading this and have no doubt you will taste the rainbow soon.”

Fox isn’t the only one who got a smile out of the gift basket.

“It’s definitely made my heart really happy,” said her mom Meghan Fox.

Maddie is a senior athlete. She’s disappointed about all the things she’s going to miss out on because of the coronavirus.

“The spring championships are cancelled, but the normal season is still tbd right now, and that’s probably the most difficult thing that I’m missing,” she said.

Second-grade teacher Brooke Fineis who participated in the project has a bit of advice for seniors who are struggling to get through this tough time.

“There will always be a dance, there will always be someone’s wedding to dance at, there will always be the future, that’s what they’re working towards, getting to their forever jobs making friends in college and hopefully they’ll have an experience in college or at their trade.”

If you’d like to adopt a Ken-Ton High School Graduate, click here for more information.