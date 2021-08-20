2021 Decorators’ Show House to be featured at the Grace Millard Knox House on Delaware Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you have an appreciation for the finer things in life and interior design is one of your interests, then the Grace Millard Knox House may be of interest to you.

Co-sponsored by the Junior League of Buffalo and the Buffalo News, the Decorator Show House is a bi-annual event that takes places at different venues each time. This year it will go on from August 21st through September 18th and the lucky spot is the Grace Millard Knox House on Delaware Avenue.

In the 20,000 sq. foot mansion, and with 37 decorated spaces Karen Benzcoen says, “This is our largest fundraiser. We’ve been hosting this fundraiser since 1981 bi-annually, and the money that we raise goes right back into the Western New York Community.”

In order to raise money, the showhouse sells pre-sale tickets online at 30 dollars per person so guests can tour the home. And, once inside, just about everything in the house, from art to furniture, is up for sale with proceeds directly benefitting the Junior League of Buffalo.

To learn more about the 2021 Decorator’s Show House at the Grace Millard Knox House, click here.