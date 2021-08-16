2021 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in-person event canceled due to rise in COVID-19 cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The in-person event for the 2021 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in Buffalo is canceled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Organizers for the run had originally planned to have an in-person event on Sept. 23 at Delaware Park.

The in-person race will be replaced with a virtual race, which will be free.

Anyone who registered for the in-person 2021 Corporate Challenge will have their registration fee fully refunded.

The dates for the virtual challenge have yet to be determined, and will be announced here.

Last year’s Corporate Challenge was also a virtual event due to COVID-19. The last in-person challenge held in Buffalo was June 2019, and over 13,000 people participated from 427 companies.