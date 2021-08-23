22-year-old Niagara Falls resident charged in May 30 murder at 18th Street and Linwood Avenue

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 22-year-old Niagara Falls resident has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened on May 30 near 18th Street and Linwood Avenue.

Felipe Rodriguez has been charged with second degree murder, second degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second degree assault in connection with the murder of Demetrius Gray.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty, and was remanded by the court.

Rodney Barnes-Staley was arrested on July 20 and charged with second degree murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon for his role in Gray’s homicide.