25-year-old Buffalo woman arraigned for hitting bicyclist while driving pickup truck through Niagara Square demonstration

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 25-year-old Buffalo woman has been arraigned on reckless endangerment and reckless driving charges, accused of driving a pickup truck through Niagara Square and hitting a bicyclist in September.

Joanna Gollnau is charged with one count of first degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and one count of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

If convicted on all charges, Gollnau faces up to seven years in prison.

She’s scheduled to return on Jan. 4 and has been released.

Karen Huffman, the woman on the bicycle who was struck, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss