25-year-old Buffalo woman arraigned for hitting bicyclist while driving pickup truck through Niagara Square demonstration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 25-year-old Buffalo woman has been arraigned on reckless endangerment and reckless driving charges, accused of driving a pickup truck through Niagara Square and hitting a bicyclist in September.

Joanna Gollnau is charged with one count of first degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and one count of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

If convicted on all charges, Gollnau faces up to seven years in prison.

She’s scheduled to return on Jan. 4 and has been released.

Karen Huffman, the woman on the bicycle who was struck, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.