26-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in Aug. 2018 shooting death

(WIVB) – A 26-year-old man from Puerto Rico has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Aug. 2018 shooting death of a man near the Shaffer Village housing complex.

Jose L. Crespo Garcia pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday morning – the day jury selection was supposed to start for his upcoming trial.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Crespo Garcia intentionally shot 28-year-old John Shelton, Jr. during an argument on North Lane on Aug. 28, 2018.

Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crespo Garcia faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Dec. 7. He remains held without bail.