27 inmates positive for coronavirus at Erie County Correctional Facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Twenty-seven inmates at the Erie County Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates were all within a specific housing area at the facility.

Officials say upon initial symptoms, correctional health personnel implemented COVID related protocols and are monitoring the inmates’ health and progress. Hand sanitizer and masks are being provided to inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office says they went eight months without a confirmed case of COVID in the jails prior to this outbreak.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

