28 Buffalo firefighters, 21 Buffalo police officers have tested positive for COVID-19

(WIVB) – 28 Buffalo firefighters and 21 Buffalo Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Byron Brown announced Sunday.

Three of the firefighters who tested positive have recovered and are back on the job. Forty-two firefighters are currently on administrative leave as a precautionary measure.

None of the police officers who tested positive are back on the job yet. Twenty-eight have been placed on precautionary administrative leave.

“I want to emphasize that services to residents and businesses remain unaffected, our

workforce is prepared to respond to any needs,” Brown said. “Cleaning crews are deep cleaning police station houses and fire houses. We will continue to take whatever all possible precautions to protect the health and safety of our First Responders.”