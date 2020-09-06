28 students suspended from St. Bonaventure for coronavirus protocol violations

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– St. Bonaventure has suspended 28 students for violating restrictions on coronavirus according to a statement released by the school Sunday night.

The incident stems from an on-campus party held Saturday night at Garden Apartments that violated the school’s visiting restrictions and social distancing policies. The school says students can remain enrolled but can’t attend classes until a judicial appeal is concluded, however they must leave campus by 7 p.m. Sunday.

According to the university, judicial hearings will be conducted this week.

“I was hoping we could avoid the missteps other colleges have made,” said Dr. Dennis R. DePerro, university president. “I want to be clear that I still believe the vast majority of our students have been doing and continue to do what’s necessary to give us the best chance to stay in session until Thanksgiving. That’s why this is so upsetting,” DePerro said. “These students prioritized their own self-interests over the collective interests of their classmates and the campus community.”

St. Bonaventure suspends 28 students for COVID-19 conduct violations. “That’s why this is so upsetting,” Dr. DePerro said. “These students prioritized their own self interests over the collective interests of their classmates and the campus community.” https://t.co/D0tKa4iQRK — St. Bonaventure U (@StBonaventure) September 6, 2020

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.