Town of Tonawanda Police: 28-year-old Amherst man dead after stabbing

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Town of Tonawanda Monday night.



Police say John Callaghan from Amherst was found outside on the ground with a neck laceration on Highland Avenue near Parker Boulevard just after 8:00 p.m.



Neighbors tell News 4 Callaghan stumbled across the street and collapsed. Police say they have not arrested anyone, but one neighbor shared a video of officers putting handcuffs on two people who came out of a home on that block. That video was recorded at 8:23 pm Monday, 15 minutes after first responders arrived on the scene.



A different neighbor, Bonita Strauss, says she’s lived on the block for more than fifty years. She says what happened in the neighborhood was shocking.



“I felt relatively safe. I still do think it was an isolated incident and I don’t anticipate this happening next week or next year even. It’s a very nice neighborhood.”

Police in the Town of Tonawanda are investigating, but say there is no risk to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department: (716) 879-6614, or our confidential tip line: (716) 879-6606.