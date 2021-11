BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A teacher from Batavia has been arrested and is facing multiple child pornography charges.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Derek Hagen traded child porn with people online.

Investigators took two computers and a cell phone from his apartment and found around 50,000 images and videos of child pornography.

Hagen has held several teaching positions – most recently, in the Dansville Central School District.

Hagen also worked in Batavia and Pembroke.