BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith stopped by Bills practice on Tuesday. Bruce spent some time talking with and observing veterans Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison as well as some of the younger lineman. Hughes, in particular, was picking Bruce’s brain and looking for any suggestions he could get. It’s easy to see that when the legend comes around he still commands a lot of respect. Smith spoke to reporters after practice about the team’s expectations, Greg Rousseau, and the importance of pass rush. Here are 4 notable quotes:

Bruce Smith on big expectations:

This is our year, this is our era, we’ve got the make up of a team to last for the next 4 or 5 years and that’s one of the things I shared with the team in a zoom call. That window of opprtunity, you got to take advantage of it because after that window and door closes, you never know when it’s going to come back again. So it’s critical that everyone does everything within their power to take advantage of this window, this special talent that we have on this team and make it count.

Bruce on 1st Rd pick Greg Rousseau:

He reminds me of Simeon Rice, his body build, some of the things that he can do out on the field. His potential is untapped. Obviously he’s got a lot to learn and it’s a process of learning it and it takes time. I think we can accelerate that process by giving him the knowledge and the tools and the ability to be able to study and become a student of the game that will excel his performance.



Bruce on the importance of improving the pass rush:



If we can get 10 or 12 more sacks this year that’ll put us right at the top with teams like Cleveland and Kansas City. That was that was our missing element, we’ve got to have a consistent pass rush with four guys. It takes a lot of the stress off of Leslie Frazier and having to call so many blitzes and exposing potentially some of the defensive backs. From my perspective, I see a lot of great things unfolding right before our very eyes and Eric Washington is doing a great job working with this defensive line.

Bruce on A.J. Epenesa:



He uses his hands extremely well. That’s one of the things you typically have to teach someone when they get in the league but he already possesses that. When I spoke with him he said his father used to play and he’s the one that taught him how to use his hands and it shows out here on the field.