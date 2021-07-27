5 teens indicted on multiple felony charges including rape of two children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Five teens are facing more than 200 charges Tuesday after two child victims were raped in Buffalo last year.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, the incidents happened on two separate dates. The first was on September 26, 2020, when Bryce Baker and Adiwahab Sabtow both 19-years-old and a 13-year-old suspect broke into a home on Buffalo’s West Side.

An 11-year-old girl was there alone. The three teenagers are accused of raping her until the victim’s mother came home. At that point they took off, stealing cell phones.



The second incident happened on November 20, when Baker and Sabtow, along with three other teenage suspects, allegedly kidnapped and raped a 16-year-old girl at multiple locations.

“These five teenagers are accused of committing two of the most brazen and violent sexual assaults that have been prosecuted by my office’s Special Victims Unit, resulting in one of the highest count indictments that has been handed down by a Grand Jury in recent years in Erie County. I am shocked by the ages of these young men who are accused of raping these two children. I am committed to obtaining justice for these victims,” said Flynn .

Flynn says despite the young ages of some of the suspects because they are accused of sex crimes they will go through Erie County Court and not Family Court.

The 19-year-olds face a maximum of life in prison for their charges – the 13 and 14-year-olds could face a maximum of 15 years because they are juveniles