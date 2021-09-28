67-year-old Buffalo man sentenced to one year of sex offender probation for attempting to meet 15-year-old for sex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 67-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced to one year of sex offender probation for attempting to meet a person he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sex.

Mark Jacobell will also have to register as a Level 1 Sex Offender.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Jacobell contacted the teenage victim through a social media app and attempted to meet them at a location in North Buffalo on Nov. 15, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to attempted sexual misconduct in Sept. 2020.

