90-year-old woman found dead in Highgate Avenue home, granddaughter facing gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 90-year-old Buffalo woman over the weekend.

Her 40-year-old granddaughter, who was found at the scene, has been arraigned on a gun charge.

Jamien L. Harris of Buffalo is charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Buffalo Police responded to a Highgate Avenue home on Sunday morning for a report of a domestic incident.

Officers found Harris and the deceased 90-year-old woman in the living room. When officers later executed a search warrant, they are alleged to have found two loaded handguns inside the home.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the woman died from a gunshot wound to the chest and her death was ruled as a homicide. Her name is not being released at this time.

Harris is scheduled to return on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. She is being held without bail pending the results of a forensic examination.  

If convicted of the gun charge, she faces up to four years in prison.

