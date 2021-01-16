99 Brick Oven Bar and Grille reopens just in time for Bills Playoff game

After temporarily closing due to COVID-19 Financial stress, the co-owner of 99 Brick Oven Bar and Grille tells News 4 this is the moment they’ve been waiting for.

“It was a little overwhelming, but so exciting at the same time,” Nadine Dischner said about their sold-out re-opening night. “There were just a lot of elbow bumps. We’re so happy we’re back.”

Like most Western New Yorkers they’ve got the Buffalo Bills on their mind for the playoff game.

“We have bar specials that we have, cookies going out. We will be having little Buffalo pizza dips, the crusts are Buffalo shapes, and you dip them in a little marinara sauce.”

To make guests comply with the 10 p.m. guidelines, things will look a little different.

“We kind of go around 9:30 and let people know, ‘okay we’re getting close. Cinderella has to be home from the ball,” said Dischner.

So far, it seems patrons are more than willing to comply.

“I understand that you can’t lift the ban on the 10 o’clock curfew, so as much time as I can spend here, I will,” says Greg Dipirro, a Lancaster Resident and longtime customer.

“Just having the people is going to be the key to making this place complete,” added Dischner.

