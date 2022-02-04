A day in the life of a AAA worker during a snow storm

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Christian Tabak has worked with AAA for about 15 years. So where would he rate this week’s snow storm, which dumped about a foot of snow across most of Erie County?

“I would say it would be a solid, probably six out of 10,” Tabak said.

Tabak was one of dozens of workers responding to calls in the Buffalo area on Friday. AAA of Western and Central New York says by 3 p.m., they had already reached their typical call volume for an average February day. About two of every five calls came from someone who was stuck in the snow and needed to be pulled out. That’s referred to as a winch out.

“The winch outs can get elaborate based on the location and how badly the vehicle is stuck in the snow,” Tabak says.

News 4 joined him on a winch out call in Amherst Friday afternoon. The car belonged to Ryan Scitz.

“Wasn’t my greatest day so far,” Scitz said. “First time I ever got stuck in the snow.”

He was hardly alone. At least several hundred people across the region called AAA for help getting their car out of the snow. Tabak was able to release Scitz’s car in about 10 minutes. When he returned to his truck, he had a settled in next to a plate of cookies.

“There was a AAA member today that was nice and baked some of these treats and gave them to me,” Tabak explained.

Back at home base, Dan Fisher is monitoring everything closely. He serves as the emergency road dispatch manager.

“On days like this where there is no end in sight, you do 10 calls and there’s 20 more,” Fisher said.

On his screen, a heat map was displayed. It indicated many of the calls Friday were coming from Buffalo’s West Side (specifically in areas around Delaware and Elmwood Avenues), North Buffalo, and the Northtowns. He was settling in for a long evening.

“There are a lot of long hours in the winter time,” Fisher said.

While many of the calls Friday were from drivers who were stuck in the snow, AAA of Western and Central New York is preparing for something different over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop. That’s prompting them to remind drivers to use their cars this weekend to make sure their batteries will be working on Monday morning.