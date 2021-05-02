A local ice cream shop is dishing-up scoops of ice cream to help local veterans

De-Dee’s Dairy located on 8715 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls, is giving one dollar from each sale of their pup ice cream cups to the WNY Heroes, Pawsitive Heroes program.

“We love being involved with the community and being able to share different experiences and help out in any way that we can,” said Krista Urso manager.

The Pawsitive Heroes program helps veterans pay for service dog training and maintenance. The service dogs help veterans manage a variety of issues.

“Our service dogs are used for PTSD, depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, anything after your military service that you’re dealing with,” said Chris Kreiger president and co-founder.

The fundraiser is taking place through October. For more information visit. https://wnyheroes.org/ https://www.facebook.com/dedees.dairy