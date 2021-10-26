A national brand is looking for the “ultimate” Bills fans for a commercial – here’s how to apply

(WIVB) – Are you a diehard Buffalo Bills fan?

A national brand is looking for the “ultimate” Bills Mafia members for a commercial that will film in Buffalo next Tuesday.

The rate is $400 per day, and you must take a COVID-19 test the same day.

The casting agency is specifically looking for a fan with a Josh Allen tattoo, families of Bills fans, a parent/child fan duo, and “ultimate fans”.

The audition deadline is Thursday.

To apply, submit the following to submissions@castingbuffalo.com with the subject line “Bills Mafia/and the role you wish to submit for”.

Names, Age, Height, Location, Email, Phone Number, Current Photos, & Vaccination Status

Submit a video of yourself or family explaining/showing us why you’re the Ultimate Bills

Mafia Fan.

Mafia Fan. If tattooed, please provide photos of your tattoo.

If you have any videos or photos of your Buffalo Bills themed home, tailgate, ritual.

For more information, click here.