A national brand is looking for the “ultimate” Bills fans for a commercial – here’s how to apply

(WIVB) – Are you a diehard Buffalo Bills fan?
A national brand is looking for the “ultimate” Bills Mafia members for a commercial that will film in Buffalo next Tuesday.
The rate is $400 per day, and you must take a COVID-19 test the same day.
The casting agency is specifically looking for a fan with a Josh Allen tattoo, families of Bills fans, a parent/child fan duo, and “ultimate fans”.
The audition deadline is Thursday.
To apply, submit the following to submissions@castingbuffalo.com with the subject line “Bills Mafia/and the role you wish to submit for”.
- Names, Age, Height, Location, Email, Phone Number, Current Photos, & Vaccination Status
- Submit a video of yourself or family explaining/showing us why you’re the Ultimate Bills
Mafia Fan.
- If tattooed, please provide photos of your tattoo.
- If you have any videos or photos of your Buffalo Bills themed home, tailgate, ritual.
For more information, click here.
