A new Erie County program is giving a local man a second chance after pleading guilty to a felony

(WIVB) – A local man is getting a second chance from the criminal justice system thanks to a new program in Erie County called U-Can Erie.

Daniel Hill, 23, is one of only two participants so far.

He pleaded guilty to a burglary during Buffalo’s Black Lives Matter protests last year.

For the next year, Hill will have to meet weekly with a mentor, follow all probation rules, earn a high school equivalency diploma or maintain employment, and follow any other court mandated orders.

“The judge herself meets prospective candidates that she believes if given another opportunity or a second chance and getting connected with something else, could shift the outcome,” said Cindi McEachon, chief executive officer for Peaceprints of WNY.

If he successfully completes this program, he will be allowed to withdraw his plea on the felony and plead down to a misdemeanor.