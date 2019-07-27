A single car accident in Allegany County leave four dead and one injured.

New York State police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that left four people dead and one injured in the Town of Burns early Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash at the T-intersection of County Route 13C and County Route 13 around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the driver failed to stop for a stop sign, traveled through the intersection and struck an embankment and then a tree.

The crash is currently under investigation. The names of the four deceased have not been released, the one injured passenger was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and is in stable condition.