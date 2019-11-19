Advocate for victims of clergy abuse taking his message to Asia, Europe

TOKYO (WIVB) – A Western New Yorker is taking his fight against clergy sex abuse overseas. James Faluszczak, a critic of how the abuse crisis has been handled by the Church worldwide and in the Diocese of Buffalo is visiting Japan and Rome this month.

“I will stand in solidarity with victims in Japan and in Rome,” Faluszczak said.

Faluszczak, a former priest now working locally as an advocate for victims, has frequently stood outside the Catholic Center in Buffalo in protest of the diocese and Bishop Richard Malone. Now, he’s preparing to stand side-by-side with victims in Japan, 6,000 miles away, where Pope Francis will be visiting later this week.

“I hope to draw greater attention to the Church’s internal proceedings of secrecy that govern the investigation of priests and bishops,” Faluszczak said.

Pope Francis left Rome Tuesday for his Asian tour, which will also include a stop in Thailand. Faluszczak will then follow the pope back to Rome, where the bishops of Pennsylvania and New Jersey will make an “ad limina” visit, similar to the one the bishops of New York State, including Malone, made last week.

On Monday, Malone said he had a brief discussion with Cardinal Marc Ouellet, Prefect of the Congregation of Bishops, while he was in Rome. Malone said the congregation is currently in possession of a report prepared by Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas Dimarzio, who was sent to Buffalo on an Apostolic Visitation by Pope Francis in October.

“It will be significant for folks in New York who right now are wondering what is the result of the Vatican investigation into Bishop Malone,” Faluszczak said of his trip. “I will be asking that question over there as well.”