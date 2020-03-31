Airman stationed at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station dies in Texas

(WIVB)- A Hamburg native stationed at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station has died.

According to the Air Force Reserves, Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Vogler, a member of the 914th Security Forces Squadron, died Sunday while awaiting training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

“This is incredibly difficult for the 914th Air Refueling Wing family as we mourn the death of one of our own,” said Col. Mark Larson, 914 ARW commander. “Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tech. Sgt. Vogler.”

The cause of death is currently under investigation but officials say Vogler did not present with any COVID-19 symptoms.

Vogler served at NFARS for over a decade and served in Afghanistan in 2011 in Operation Enduring Freedom. He was also deployed to Kuwait in 2016 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.