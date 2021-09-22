Akron High School will temporarily switch to remote learning starting Monday due to COVID-19 outbreak

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Akron High School will temporarily shift to remote learning on Monday at the recommendation of the Erie County Health Department as more and more students are quarantined for COVID-19.

Akron superintendent Patrick D. McCabe announced the news on Wednesday, during the district’s virtual board meeting.

It’s anticipated that high school students will return for in-person learning on Oct. 4. Homecoming Week for the school will be moved to Oct. 18 through 22.

“[The County Health Department] has indicated that our district is likely an area of transmission whereas last year we didn’t have any confirmed transmission in the school,” McCabe said during the meeting. “The county says there is ample evidence that transmission is happening at a rapid rate in our high school.”

The district is reporting more than two dozen cases, and most of those cases are at the high school.

McCabe said that most of the student quarantines are results of exposure in lunchrooms, buses, or extracurricular activities.