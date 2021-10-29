“Aliens” coming to Niagara Falls on Halloween, during free walkthrough haunt

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – An “alien invasion” is coming to Niagara Falls this Halloween.

The annual “Backyard of Horrors” walkthrough event will be held from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1010 93rd Street.

The theme this year is “Invasion 1980” – “it’s what happens if aliens invaded Buffalo in the 1980s,” explained Kyle Roberts, who puts the scary attraction together every year with his wife Sonja. “We pulled a lot of that retro look, and the LEDs and sounds and colors from the 1980s. “

True to the theme, there are multiple arcade games lining the driveway, and they will be projecting 1980s music videos at night, Roberts added.

An “invasion” is coming on Halloween! The “Backyard of Horrors” in Niagara Falls is an annual, free Halloween walkthrough that’s been going on for five years. I’ll give you a look at what to expect today on https://t.co/HcciugZHL9. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/xGl5bbkdrJ — Kaley Lynch (@kaleylynchtv) October 29, 2021

The Roberts have been putting together the “Backyard of Horrors” event for five years. They change the theme every two years.

“Last year, we had 250 people,” Roberts said. “We’re hoping for 300 people this year.”

The attraction will be complete with actors, smoke machines, and other special effects.

Work on the attraction begins in April.

“The response from the community is amazing – it’s crazy to see people’s reactions, and getting feedback on things,” Roberts said, adding that they try to “outdo themselves every year” to build a bigger, better attraction.

The event is free, and Mama Bear Treats will be selling alien cookies for $2, which will go toward the costs of a new theme for next year.

Roberts says they want to keep the walkthrough free, and work to collect money for a charity in the future.

You can follow the “Backyard of Horrors” on Facebook for updates.