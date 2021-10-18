Allentown home is first sale through Buffalo’s Preservation Receivership Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Community leaders are celebrating a new program that’s protecting Buffalo’s historic homes.

Officials announced Monday that a home at 40 Cottage Street in Allentown is the first sale through the Preservation Receivership Program.

The program is designed to restore at-risk historic properties, take them from absentee landlords, and put the homes back on the market.

“We no longer have to sit passively by and watch houses rot, when they’re owned by out of state investor owners who aren’t living in this neighborhood, who aren’t suffering with other owners of properties nearby,” said Jessie Fisher, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

Officials are hopeful the program will also save buildings in a number of historic districts, including Cobblestone, Hamlin Park, and Broadway-Fillmore.