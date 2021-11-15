AMBER Alert activated in Rochester for possible abduction of 14-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Rochester Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is looking into the abduction of a 14-year-old.

James Fernandez Reyes is described as a Hispanic white boy, brown hair and eyes, 5’3″ and about 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and white Air Force One Nike sneakers.

The abduction happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday on Myrtle Street.

New York State Police say it’s possible he was taken by four to five Black males with masks in an unknown type gold midsize SUV with NYS plates.

**AMBER ALERT** The Rochester Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction on Myrtle Street, at about 4:30 PM on 11/15/2021.Anyone with any information is asked to call Rochester Police at (585)428-1107 or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/QdRrHJWzGW — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 16, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Rochester Police at (585)428-1107 or dial 911.