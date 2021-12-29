Amherst man charged following crash outside of City of Tonawanda convenience store

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Amherst man is facing felony charges after his car went off the road and hit a decorative boulder outside of a City of Tonawanda convenience store on Tuesday.

Mark A. Marando, 53, was charged with DWAI (drugs), first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and four traffic charges.

Marando was uninjured in the Niagara Street crash, although the vehicle was badly damaged with the air bags deployed.

City of Tonawanda Police say that it appears the vehicle had been operating with one wheel on just a rim before the crash.