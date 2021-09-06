Amherst Police: 23-year-old charged with burglary Monday was also arrested Sunday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges including burglary after Amherst Police say a resident took pictures of him fleeing the scene of an attempted burglary at her Daisy Lane home.

Ralik J. Barksdale was located Monday morning after a police search of the area and charged with two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, and petit larceny.

According to Amherst Police, he was arrested the day before at a traffic stop and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property. He was released on an appearance ticket for that incident.

Police say Barksdale was also found to be in possession of multiple items that are “commonly taken from thefts in vehicles”.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of vehicle thefts should contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.