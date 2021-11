AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are looking for information after a bank inside of a Tops Markets was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the robbery happened around 4:38 p.m. at the tops at 3500 Main St. No weapon was displayed and the suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.