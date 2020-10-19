Another reported gun crime has Lockport Police busy Monday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–After a violent weekend, police in Lockport are back at work again Monday after a scary incident.

There was a shots fired incident and nobody was hurt, but it was right in the middle of the day.

Neighbors in the area of Erie and Walnut say they heard several shots.



One nest camera appears to have caught the incident. Chris Wronski was at work when it happened, but his wife and son were home.

“It wasn’t something where they were trying to scare somebody. They were trying to end somebody.”

Fortunately, they’re okay this evening. After checking his nest camera, Wronski understood why it scared his wife.

“First off we see a silver car spinning out coming down the street. Breaking down. Two people jumping out. Then a dark blue car or black car something like that comes screaming down the road. It looks like they’re opening fire on those people.”

Lockport police Chief Steve Abbott says no one was hurt. He also says his detectives are investigating this incident separately from the one that happened early Saturday morning.

Six people were shot at a Halloween party on South Niagara Street. One of them, Cheyenne Farewell, died.

“We as a community whether it’s Lockport, Medina, Buffalo, Niagara Falls, we have to stand together and put a stop to this,” said Rickie Pitts whose 21-year-old daughter Kiara was injured in the Saturday shooting.

“It’s a call, it’s a feeling that no parent should ever have to deal with. Ever. That phone call is still ringing in my head. I can hear her voice screaming and crying telling me to come to ECMC because she’s been shot.”

Pitts says his daughter has been released from the hospital. Meanwhile, Chief Abbott stressed the importance of the public stepping up, coming forward, and helping them solve these crimes.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of his work here.