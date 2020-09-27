Assisting those in need: American Red Cross relies on help from community to support others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Locally and nationally, the American Red Cross continues to help those in need. Volunteers work around the clock – collecting blood, providing families shelter or assisting following a natural disaster.

“What a lot of people don’t understand or don’t realize is that the American Red Cross is not a government agency,” explained Regional Communications Director, Jay Bonafede. “We can’t do what we do, we can’t have those volunteers in vests outside that house fire, or setting up that shelter, providing comfort and support without the support from the community.”

On Monday, News 4 is partnering with the Red Cross to hold a telethon which will support the organization in its disaster relief.

Besides donations, the Red Cross is always looking for volunteers. You can give money or sign up to volunteer here.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.