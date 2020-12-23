Athletes Unleashed scores win in court, able to reopen at full capacity

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- Orchard Park gym Athletes Unleashed is now allowed to reopen at full capacity after a ruling from the State Supreme Court.

According to attorney Paul Cambria, Judge Paul Wojtaszek struck down the 25% capacity rule specifically for the gym.

Gym owner Robby Dinero has been fighting with the state since November when the county slapped him with a $15,000 fine for defying government COVID orders to shut down his business and getting into a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies and an inspector for the health department trying to close him down.

Video of that incident went viral and Dinero went on Fox News and announced the fine ripping it up on air.

Robby spoke with News 4 back in November about his frustrations.

“There is no standard. There’s no rhyme or reason. I am personally very glad that martial arts studios get to be open. Gymnastics studios get to be open, dance studios, I think that’s awesome. I’m glad Walmart gets to be open because Walmart employs a lot of people, Target Etc. How are they any different from this gym?”

LATEST