Attorneys for Buffalo Bills, NFL say lawsuit accusing Cornelius Bennett of sexual abuse should be thrown out

(WIVB) – Attorneys for the Buffalo Bills and the NFL are asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit accusing former Buffalo Bills linebacker Cornelius Bennett of sexual abuse.

A woman from Monroe County says Bennett abused her in 1992 at a bar in the Rochester area. She claims she was 17 when the assault occurred.

Attorneys for the Bills say the lawsuit should be dismissed because the woman did not file it during the two-year window of the Child Victim’s Act.