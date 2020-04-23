Attorneys plan workers’ compensation claims on behalf of nursing home workers they say contracted coronavirus

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – On April 10 and 13, The McGuire Group gave away 1,000 N95 masks to first responders.

But two attorneys told News 4 Investigates that in the weeks prior to that event, The McGuire Group failed to provide similar PPE to their own frontline workers during a coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, Jeff Gangi, managing partner of Losi & Gangi, and associate Robert Hamilton said that prior to April 8, employees told them that The McGuire Group kept such PPE locked in a storage room.

In addition, frontline workers caring for nursing home residents shared the same Maid of the Mist ponchos each time they visited a resident’s room, potentially creating a cross-contamination hazard. These same frontline workers were redistributed to different facilities based on staffing needs, raising concerns that if any employee had been infected, they may have spread it to another facility, the attorneys said.

“So, you had countless people using the same ponchos without sanitizing them, without changing them out, without providing them masks,” Hamilton said.

The McGuire Group has six nursing homes across the state, including five in Western New York that have the highest overall ranking that both the state and federal government hand out.

Both attorneys said by the time supervisors did pass out the proper protective gear, including N95 masks, it was too late. They said they know of at least five employees of the McGuire Group who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“What we have to prove is that the employees did contract the disease while at work,” Gangi said of bringing a workers’ compensation case.

The McGuire Group refused repeated requests for a specific number of employees who contracted the disease.

Hamilton said employees did challenge The McGuire Group supervisors about keeping the N95 masks locked up during a health crisis.

“I spoke to several employees and each one of these employees, not only themselves, but they saw other employees bring it up to their supervisors, asking them to pass out these masks, asking them to hand out this proper PPE,” said Hamilton, who spoke with more than a dozen employees, residents and their families.

“And the policy of The McGuire Group, from what we’ve been told, is that they wanted to preserve the stockpile and they weren’t going to pass out the proper PPE until one of the employees tested positive. However, they weren’t testing their employees until the week of April 8.”

News 4 Investigates independently verified these complaints during an interview with a mother of another company employee, who had obtained an N95 mask on her own before The McGuire Group began to distribute them. News 4 is not naming the family because the employee fears being fired.

The McGuire group, in a prepared statement, denied the allegations.

“Staff at all of The McGuire Group’s facilities have been wearing PPE prior to any positive COVID cases within any of our facilities,” said Dawn M. Harsch, The McGuire Group’s communications director.

“The McGuire Group has spent close to one million dollars on PPE and is unaware of any inquiries from attorneys. We follow New York State guidance regarding workers’ compensation and abide by the law,” Harsch said.

The McGuire Group said they had supplemental PPE, such as the Maid of the Mist ponchos and headbands, in addition to its standard supply.

In addition, the 1199SEIU union said on April 10 that it “feels strongly” that the company used every resource it had to keep resident and workers safe.

Nursing homes have become hotbeds for the coronavirus, with about 3,500 deaths statewide.

The last time The McGuire Group provided a public update on the coronavirus was on April 14, after two weeks of pressure by News 4 Investigates to release information.

On that day, the company reported 42 positive cases at Garden Gate in Cheektowaga, 46 at Harris Hill in Williamsville and 23 at Seneca Health Care Center in West Seneca. At least 23 residents have died, according to state data. The company refused to provide an update this week when asked by News 4.

New York State mandated that nursing homes must accept patients leaving hospitals to recover from Covid-19, and The McGuire Group said, “a considerable number came from the hospital.”

Harsch, again, refused to release any details about the number of employees who tested positive with the coronavirus. Instead, she sent a WIVB reporter a photograph of how one of their frontline workers wears their PPE.

Gangi said they plan to represent some employees in workers’ compensation cases, while they continue to investigate whether there are civil damages to bring against the company.

On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo put all nursing homes on warning.

He launched a joint investigation of nursing homes by the Attorney General’s Office and the state Department of Health.

“We are going to undertake an investigation of nursing homes to make sure they are following the rules,” Cuomo said during his daily briefing from Albany.

“If they don’t follow the rules, we’re going to take appropriate action.”

