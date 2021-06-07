Bars and restaurants making up for lost time during first full weekend with no covid curfew

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– It was like a scene from pre-covid times on West Chippewa Street crowds of people, mostly unmasked, walked about the street, stood in long lines and enjoyed drinks with friends this weekend.

It was the very first full weekend of no covid curfew and basically no more covid restrictions

“It’s nice to get back to normal a little bit. The weather was nice too. We’ve got the new patio door, there’s lots of events downtown this weekend, there seems to be some weddings and things like that. So it’s nice to be full speed,” said Frank LiPuma General Manager of Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill.

“It was awesome to have everybody back here, we saw so many familiar faces,” said Moretti Talent Booker at Nietzsche’s. “It was nice to see all the bands and all the people that came out to support.”

Some local bars like Nietzsche’s have been closed for the entire pandemic. That’s why they took this opportunity to reopen their doors to the public for the first time.

“There’s only so much you can do in a room when you have 25 or 50 percent capacity and the overhead for getting bands paid and making sure you can pay for security and everything like that,” said Moretti. “It’s kind of impossible to make it work.”