Batavia couple hospitalized after boat explosion

A couple from Batavia is in the hospital after a boat explosion Saturday in the finger lakes.



The Hammond Fire Chief says their boat didn’t have a blower causing a build up of fumes that then exploded.



Witnesses say the blast shot up more than a dozen feet as debris flew close to the shore.

The husband had cuts to his head and the wife had severe burns to her legs.

Police have yet to confirm the couples identity or what condition they’re in.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.