Batavia Police looking to speak with truck driver in Monday morning truck vs. bicycle crash

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Batavia Police are looking to speak with the driver of a crash involving a truck and a bicycle that happened around 6 a.m. Monday at Ellicott Street and Jackson Street, near Kwik Fill.

According to police reports, the bicyclist, a man in his early 20s, told police that a “younger male” operator of a gray/silver Ford F-150 stopped to check on him after the crash and drove the bicyclist to work.

The driver is not accused of being at fault and is not facing citation, Batavia Police say, but they’re attempting to identify the driver to complete an accident information exchange. The two men did not exchange information, and the crash wasn’t reported to police until the next day when the bicyclist sought medical attention for a possible injury.

If you’re the driver or know who the driver is, you’re asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at (585)345-6350 and ask for investigating Officer Connor Borchert.