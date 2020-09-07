Becker Farms returns for Fall fun this weekend

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Becker Farms in Niagara County started its harvest season this weekend. Owner Melinda Vizcarra says even with the limited capacity, mask requirements, and social distancing visitors are enjoying their time and are excited they were able to open for the season.



“Its been great, to see everybody come back. You know many people have thanked us for being open and you know they say that they’ve been coming here for years and they wouldn’t want to miss it,” said Vizcarra.

One thing to keep in mind if you head here is that there is no longer a wagon to take people to the apple orchard, you will have to walk. That’s so there are not any large groups of people waiting and people can remaIn spaced out. People can also order food and apple cider ahead of time to avoid waiting in long lines or entering their shops.

“It’s nice to know you have somewhere to go, where you can do things and be back to somewhat of a normal situation, you can do what you want and have fun, and do your normal thing,” said visitors Jillian Brown and Andrea O’Conner

Another fall favorite getting ready to open soon is the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence. That opens Sept 19. Becker farms is open 7 days a week.

