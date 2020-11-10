Biden says Trump’s failure to concede an embarrassment

(AP)–President-elect Joe Biden says President Donald Trump’s failure to recognize his victory is an “embarrassment.”

It marked the sharpest critique yet from the incoming president at the incumbent, as Trump’s team has refused to formally begin preparations for the transition.

Taking questions from reporters Tuesday for the first time since his victory, Biden predicted that “it will not help the president’s legacy.”

Biden says regardless of the Trump administration’s actions, his planning to assume power on Jan. 20 is continuing as scheduled.

President-elect Joe Biden says he hopes Democrats pick up two Senate seats in January’s runoff elections but doesn’t fear getting his Cabinet picks through the chamber if it stays in Republican hands.

Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday that he is “not a pessimist” and takes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “at his word” in saying that he would work with him on getting nominees in position.

Biden said he hoped the two Democrats competing in January Senate runoffs in Georgia would be able to shift the chamber back toward Democratic control. If the Senate were to be evenly divided, it would be up to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to break a tie.

Biden also said he hopes to be able to announce some of his Cabinet picks before Thanksgiving.

Joe Biden says his transition team will not be taking legal action to try to force the Trump administration to officially acknowledge him as the president-elect.

Biden told reporters Tuesday that “I don’t see a need for legal action, quite frankly.”

Much of the formal transition work doesn’t begin until the administrator of the General Services Administration ascertains the “apparent successful candidate” in the election, and that has not happened yet amid legal challenges by President Donald Trump to election results in some states.

The GSA’s failure to designate Biden the official winner bars the Democrat and his team from receiving federal funds for his transition and from getting access to the agencies they’ll need to work with to smooth the transition of power.

He also is not receiving a daily classified briefing on security threats typically afforded to the president-elect.

Biden said that the briefing “would be useful, but it’s not necessary,” and that his transition team didn’t need the federal funds to continue their work. He says, “We don’t see anything slowing us down.”

President-elect Joe Biden says “nothing going to stop” his administration’s moving forward despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the race.

Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday that his transition is “well underway” and that he is reviewing potential Cabinet picks and other positions.

Biden said some Republicans’ denial of his victory “is not at much consequence in our plan and what we’re able to do between now and Jan. 20.”

Asked by a reporter what he would say to Trump, Biden said, “Mr. President, looking forward to speaking with you.”

President-elect Joe Biden says the Republican-backed challenge to the Affordable Care Act in the Supreme Court is “cruel and needlessly divisive.” But he’s promising that, regardless of the outcome of that lawsuit, he will enact reforms to expand coverage when he’s in office in January.

During remarks Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden warned that if the lawsuit is successful, millions of Americans would lose health care coverage during the coronavirus pandemic. He characterized the lawsuit as an “effort to bypass the will of the American people, the verdict of the courts in the past, the judgments of Congress,” noting that the ACA had weathered previous court challenges and legislative efforts to dismantle it.

But Biden has also acknowledged issues with the ACA, which was the Obama administration’s signature legislative achievement, and pledged to fix it. On Tuesday, Biden said his transition team was working to “flesh out the details” on a plan to get Americans universal health care and lower health care costs “as soon as humanly possible.”

LATEST: