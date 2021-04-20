TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Big changes could be coming to Mickey Rats in the Town of Evans.

The summer staple will remain as is, for the upcoming season. Mickey Rats opens to the public May 21st through Labor Day — but then some changes are expected.

“When the restaurant closes they’ll begin prepping the site, demolishing the existing buildings and then constructing the new restaurant,” said Town of Evans Director of Planning and Community Development, William Smith.

If approved by the Town of Evans Planning Board, that demo will be making room for a revamped restaurant, set back a bit further inland. Ellicott Development plans to modernize the facility, while keeping a similar aesthetic to Mickey Rats and add more outdoor seating.

“They’re talking about a rooftop patio, still waiting on the elevation and renderings for that particular building but it will be a much larger beach front patio as well,” said Smith.

The Planning board says it’s important to note there will still be public access there to the beach.

The new restaurant is just part of one phase of Ellicott Development’s $30 million redevelopment project.

Phase 1 will be eight, 2-story townhomes on Lake Shore Road in the current Mickey Rats’ parking lot along Iroquois Street . Ellicott Development anticipates construction will start this Summer/Early Fall and be completed by Summer 2022.

Phase 2 will include the redevelopment of the waterfront portion, demolishing the existing cottage, Mickey Rats and Captain Kid’s beach club. The redevelopment will include the new 3,120 sq ft two-story restaurant, 2 two-story single-family townhomes, a 30,000 sq ft 3-story mixed-use building and six single-family home parcels waterfront.

“So retail as well, along Lake Shore Road. That will provide an opportunity for other businesses as well,” said Smith. “This is all part of our water front mixed-use district.“

Town Supervisor, Mary Hosler hopes the redevelopment plan brings more Western New Yorkers to the area.

“People come out here to enjoy the lake, they want to stay, so more accommodations around the lake are what people are looking for,” said Hosler. “Redeveloping the site and building a new restaurant, I think it’s really going to regenerate our area.”

That finalized plan goes to the Town of Evans planning board, May 26th. If approved it will begin moving forward.